Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,210 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $340,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,754. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

