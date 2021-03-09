Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,599,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.82. 25,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

