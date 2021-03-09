David Maisel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GAIA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.96, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

