DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $$83.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

