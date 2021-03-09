Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 14,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.