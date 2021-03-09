Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

