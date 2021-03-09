Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.51.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$108.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$109.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

