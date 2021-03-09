Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

