Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.66 ($56.07).

DPW opened at €43.36 ($51.01) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.08 and its 200 day moving average is €40.37. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

