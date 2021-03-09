Dexterra Group (DXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Dexterra Group to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TSE DXT opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.46.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

