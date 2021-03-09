Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0048

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Digitex has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

