Digitex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

