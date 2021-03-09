Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DLG opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

