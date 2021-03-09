Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

DVCR opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 0.62. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

In other Diversicare Healthcare Services news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

