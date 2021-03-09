Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Up 5.8%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $41.42. Approximately 205,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 81,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

