Domtar (TSE:UFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.76, with a volume of 29832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.29.

Several research firms have commented on UFS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.72.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

