DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $119.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.74 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

