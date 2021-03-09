Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,844 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $340.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.24 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

