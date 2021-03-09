Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 60,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

