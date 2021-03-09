Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA opened at $215.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

