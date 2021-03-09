Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

