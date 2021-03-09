Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

