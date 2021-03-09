Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

