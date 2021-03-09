EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $207.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.