Ecofin Advisors Ltd Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $38,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.