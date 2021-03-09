Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 115,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 288,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $302,000.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

