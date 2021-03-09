Edgeware Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $143.50 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,072,113,297 coins and its circulating supply is 5,467,259,367 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

