Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,469 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

