Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45.

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10.

On Monday, December 14th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. 2,774,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,949. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.