Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.