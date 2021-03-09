Electroneum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $842,394.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $220.11 million and $842,394.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 258.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,844,332,253 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

