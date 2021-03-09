Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $754,478.16 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EBS opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.