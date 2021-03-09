Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.16

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 241534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

