Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $88.05. 201,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 155,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

