ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 137.05 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

