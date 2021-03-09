Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $200.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.