Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.10.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.19.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

