Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of LON ENT traded down GBX 18.12 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,396.88 ($18.25). 2,563,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52). The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.58.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

