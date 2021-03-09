Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $187,845.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ETR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,906. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

