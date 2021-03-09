Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

