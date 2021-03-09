Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,761,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,360,000 after acquiring an additional 236,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

