Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

SDC stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $10,963,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

