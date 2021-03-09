Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

