Ergo (ERG) Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004185 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $67.16 million and $1.45 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,922.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.10 or 0.03377219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00367959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.31 or 0.00990872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00409907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00346362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00248994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00022225 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,064,350 coins and its circulating supply is 29,760,628 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

