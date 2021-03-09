Esam Elashmawi Sells 38,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,253. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.