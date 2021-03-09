ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. ESBC has a total market cap of $776,498.22 and $75,320.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,527,320 coins and its circulating supply is 26,248,024 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.