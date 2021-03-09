Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

