Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $29,127.82 and $36,849.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

