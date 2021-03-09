Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $213,461.66 and $21.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00807060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

