Ethereum Gold Market Cap Tops $221,780.68 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $221,780.68 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

